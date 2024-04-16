OKC Utilities says 'forever chemicals' in city's water supply are below legal levels

The city of Oklahoma City announced that the OKC Utilities water supply is in compliance with all applicable state and federal agencies after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the first-ever National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for six PFAS compounds, or “forever chemicals.”

Last week, the EPA introduced the National Primary Drinking Water Regulation, which establishes legally enforceable levels for six Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, or PFAS.

What are PFAS and forever chemicals?

PFAS, or per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, are nearly indestructible chemicals widely used across industries for decades. Found in drinking water, food, firefighting foam, and nonstick and water-repellent items, PFAS resist degradation, building up in both the environment and our bodies.

The man-made chemicals have turned up in water systems large and small, from those serving a few thousand customers to more than half a million.

PFAS can lead to serious health problems, including increased risk of some cancers, if people are exposed to them over a long period of time. Even at very low doses, PFAS can pose health risks.

The EPA’s minimum reporting level — the lowest concentrations reliably measured by most laboratories — for some PFAS are measured in parts per trillion.

OKC Utilities reports 'forever chemicals' below legal level

At OKC Utilities, the largest public water supply provider in the state, all sample results for the forever chemicals regulated in the NPDWR are below the legal level, according to a city news release.

OKC Utilities tested for PFAS multiple years before the final regulations from the EPA, and will continue to test this year, according to the release.

The EPA requires that public water systems monitor for the six PFAS and have until 2027 complete initial monitoring, followed by ongoing compliance monitoring. Water systems must also provide the public with information on the levels of these PFAS in their drinking water beginning in 2027.

The data from OKC Utilities, beginning in 2024, will be used to meet the NPDWR requirement for initial monitoring that water systems must comply with by 2027, according to the city press release.

“We understand that maintaining public trust is crucial, and we remain committed to transparently sharing information about the quality of our drinking water,” OKC Utilities Director Chris Browning said in the release. “We will continue to work closely with regulatory agencies and scientific experts to stay informed about emerging concerns and implement appropriate measures to ensure the continued safety of our water supply.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Forever chemicals' in OKC's water reported at below legal level