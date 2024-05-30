OKC schools are sued by Justice Department for not rehiring a teacher after military service

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued the Oklahoma City Public Schools district, claiming the district violated a federal law by failing to protect the re-employment rights of a member of the U.S. Air Force who returned from a military deployment.

U.S. Attorney Robert Troester's office is prosecuting a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice against Oklahoma City Public Schools.

The USDOJ said Wednesday it filed the lawsuit in federal court in Oklahoma City. It alleges the district didn’t rehire Air Force Reserve Senior Airman Michael J. McCullough to a position as a music teacher after he was ordered to perform military service in February 2022.

According to a story on the Sheppard Air Force Base website, McCullough was the band director at Capitol Hill Middle School in Oklahoma City.

The lawsuit alleges the district employed McCullough as a music teacher in January 2022, that his employment contract was for the remainder of the school year and that his site principal told him that she wanted him to return to teach.

But, according to the lawsuit, when McCullough told the principal about his upcoming military service, the principal suggested it would be easier if McCullough resigned his teaching position. The lawsuit also claims that less than a month later, during McCullough’s deployment, the district advised him his contract for the 2022-23 school year would not be renewed, and that the Oklahoma City district later refused McCullough’s repeated requests for employment.

“OKCPS has been made aware of the lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice and our legal team is reviewing it," district spokeswoman Crystal Raymond said. "The district will work through the legal process accordingly. We cannot provide any further comment at this time.”

The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 protects the rights of uniformed servicemembers to reemployment in their civilian employment following absences due to military service obligations. The law, known as USERRA, provides that servicemembers shall not be discriminated against because of their military obligations.

The USDOJ said the U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service investigated the case and referred the case to the Justice Department at McCullough’s request.

“Service members are called to leave their home and work to serve and protect us,” said Robert Troester, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma. “It is our job to make sure their employment rights are protected once they return home. My office will continue to vigorously defend the rights justly earned by those who serve our country.”

The lawsuit seeks lost wages, other employment benefits and other remedies. It also asks for liquidated damages, because the USDOJ claims it’s the second time the district has refused to reemploy McCullough following military service, thus requiring USERRA enforcement action.

