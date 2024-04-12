Oklahoma City police this week dug up a body behind a southside home.

On Tuesday night, investigators were notified of a possible homicide in the 5300 block of S Forest Drive.

Police say they learned a person had possibly killed another at the home and buried the victim in the backyard.

The crime scene unit along with the office of the chief medical examiner and anthropologists dug in the backyard for several hours.

Authorities unearthed the victim, whom police have not yet publicly identified.

Police arrested Juan Lopez-Aldana, 22, on a first-degree murder complaint. He is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County jail.

The investigation is in the early stages. Anyone with any information is urged to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police unearth body behind home; one arrested