OKC Police searching for suspect after 'violent attack'

TechCrunch

Apple sent threat notifications to iPhone users in 92 countries on Wednesday, warning them that they may have been targeted by mercenary spyware attacks. The notification, which TechCrunch has seen, did not disclose the attackers' identities or the countries where users received notifications. "Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-," it wrote in the warning to affected customers.