OKC police lieutenant cleared in fatal May 5 shooting

In this image from a police bodycam video, Lt. James Runner points a rifle at an armed domestic assault suspect, Kenneth Allsen, outside a residence in northwest Oklahoma City May 5.

An Oklahoma County grand jury has decided not to indict an Oklahoma City police lieutenant for a fatal shooting May 5.

Lt. James Runner was put on administrative leave after shooting an assault suspect, Kenneth Allsen, in the driveway of a house in northwest Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors announced the decision Thursday in a news release.

Grand jurors made the decision after watching surveillance video and police bodycam video and hearing from two witnesses on Tuesday, according to the news release.

Police on May 24 made public its own video of the incident made from the surveillance and bodycam recordings. It shows Allsen firing a rifle outside a house before police arrived. It also shows he was shot as he pulled a handgun from his waistline.

The lieutenant had told him twice to drop to his knees but he refused. He then walked away, talking on a cellphone. Another officer arrived, armed with a Taser.

Allsen said, "Goodbye. I love you," on his cell phone as he looked back at the officers, the video shows. One officer can be heard saying, "Hey, do not reach ..." as Allsen pulled out the handgun. Three shots from a police rifle then can be heard on the video.

Officers were responding to a call around 8 p.m. May 5 of a domestic disturbance involving an assault on a woman, police said. Allsen did not have the rifle on him when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allsen, 46, was described in his obituary as a decorated soldier who survived several tours of duty in both the Army and National Guard.

The grand jury was convened in October.

The new district attorney, Vicki Behenna, requested the grand jury "to investigate and potentially issue indictments on officer-involved shootings that occur within Oklahoma County." It has not indicted any police officers so far.

In April, the grand jury decided not to indict a Del City police officer in a shooting after a football game at Choctaw High School.

The off-duty officer, Shawn Hogue, was working security at the Del City-Choctaw football game Aug. 25. He shot Demetrize Carter, 43, of Oklahoma City, in the chest in the mayhem after the game abruptly ended. Carter, of Oklahoma City, was hospitalized and may sue.

The previous district attorney, David Prater, made decisions on police shootings himself.

