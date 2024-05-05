OKC officer-involved-shooting after man gets shot by woman

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An officer fired his weapon Sunday afternoon after responding to a call about a woman who shot a man near Northwest 63rd in Oklahoma City.

The officer is said to have not hit anyone after he fired his weapon. Officials said that the man is alive, it’s unknown exactly what his injuries are.

The shooting happened near Northwest 63rd and May Avenue just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Oklahoma City Police said that there are no details as to what led up to the shooting.

