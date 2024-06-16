OKC lacks smaller, affordable housing. Ordinance for added dwelling could be one solution

If you had an opportunity to increase property value, make a passive income or provide someone with a safe space to live independently, would you take it?

In June, the Oklahoma City Council will vote on an ordinance to make it possible for homeowners to add accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to their properties. Picture an attached or detached garage apartment, carriage house or mother-in-law suite connected to electricity, water and sewage. It’s an ideal addition to a residence.

The OKC metro housing landscape will see several benefits from this ordinance.

First, ADUs have potential to increase property values. With median sale prices around $157 per square foot in the market, depending on how the property is appraised, adding an ADU can provide a substantial upgrade to the property’s overall value.

Legislature needs to pass laws to protect renters and provide safe, affordable housing

Second, ADUs can help create supplemental income. Having an additional and separate living space can easily help a property passively pay for itself. With recent inflation and cost of living increases, securing a supplemental income while increasing equity can be the difference between whether or not a home is affordable or sustainable.

Finally, ADUs can provide housing solutions for people in different phases of life. For young professionals, graduate students or single parents who work in the urban core, finding affordable housing can be a challenge. This is especially true for aging or ailing family members who would benefit from close proximity to the primary residence while retaining independence and privacy.

In fact, the OKC metro lacks over 77,000 smaller, affordable housing options to accommodate these groups. Serving their needs will help make larger homes available for larger families. ADUs provide a responsible option for people would otherwise may purchase more home than is needed for their lifestyle.

As far as an influx of construction or traffic, rest assured: the ordinance is written to limit ADUs to certain parts of the city and includes reasonable regulations about size, height and how far back the ADU must sit on a property. Additionally, studies have shown ADUs often increase walkability, reducing traffic and the accompanying pollution.

Overall, ADUs are a benefit to communities and their members.

The Oklahoma City Council has an opportunity to change ours for the better. Join me, and others in the Oklahoma City Metro Association of Realtors, in encouraging our city councilors to pass the ordinance and improve the lives of Oklahomans.

Sarah Casey

Sarah Casey is the chair of the OKCMAR Government Affairs Policy Subcommittee.

