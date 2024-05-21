OKC new home lot sizes are getting smaller. See how lot sizes are changing across the U.S.

Priorities vary when searching for a home to purchase.

You may want a larger yard, while others don't mind the size of their green space as much as how spacious the home itself is.

According to the National Association of Realtors, home sizes across the country are increasing while lot sizes are getting smaller. Specifically, lot sizes have decreased greatly in Oklahoma City, according to a study by Joybird using Redfin data.

Here's what we know about how lot sizes have changed in Oklahoma City, and what cities have seen the biggest increases and decreases in lot sizes overall.

Oklahoma City lot sizes see large decrease over time

Lennar Corp., based in Miami, Florida, has new homes comparable to this one in its Montage addition, west of S Mustang Road and north of SW 44. The one entered in the Spring Parade of Homes, with three bedrooms, three baths. and 2,322 square feet of space, is the least expensive home in the parade, at $239,999.

Joybird analyzed data from 50 large cities across the U.S., looking at lot sizes in homes built before 2000 and after 2000.

Of the 50 cities, Oklahoma City saw the second largest decrease in lot size. The average lot size of homes built before 2000 in Oklahoma City is around 3.79 acres, while the average lot size of homes built since is 1.40 acres, a 63.06% decrease.

Among the cities reviewed, however, Oklahoma City boasted the largest lot sizes both before and after 2000.

U.S. cities with the biggest increase in lot size

Salt Lake City, Utah: Lot size increased from 0.24 to 0.97 acres, a 303.84% increase Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Lot size increased from 0.13 to 0.38 acres, a 187.04% increase Chicago, Illinois: Lot size increased from 0.17 to 0.42 acres, a 154.03% increase Rochester, New York: Lot size increased from 0.29 to 0.66 acres, a 131.76% increase Boston, Massachusetts: Lot size increased from 0.11 to 0.25 acres, a 121.90% increase

U.S. cities with the biggest decrease in lot size

San Jose, California: Lot size decreased from 1.72 to 0.39 acres, a 77.11% decrease Oklahoma City: Lot size decreased from 3.79 to 1.40 acres, a 63.06% decrease Greenville, South Carolina: Lot size decreased from 1.07 to 0.40 acres, a 62.95% decrease Kansas City, Missouri: Lot size decreased from 1.02 to 0.42 acres, a 58.59% decrease Louisville, Kentucky: Lot size decreased from 1.04 to 0.48 acres, a 53.19% decrease

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC sees second-biggest decrease in new home lot sizes across U.S.