OKC firefighters responding to commercial fire near Penn Square Mall

An old commercial property that has burned down before was on fire again Monday afternoon, an Oklahoma City fire official said.

Firefighters are awaiting "a more permanent water source" in order to fully douse the fire at the property in the 2400 block of NW 39. Right now, fire department spokesperson John Chenoweth said the focus is putting out any grass fires and protecting the two-story building next door.

"I don't know what it looked like before this burn, but it's basically to the foundation now," Chenoweth said.

The building next door did suffer some exterior damage, but that fire has been put out, and everyone inside was evacuated, Chenoweth said.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC fire department responding to building fire near Penn Square Mall