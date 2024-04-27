OKC event cancellation’s due to severe weather in the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As severe weather enters surrounding metro communities here is your latest list of major canceled events:

NW Classen High and Emerson North High School Proms Postponed. OKCPS has postponed proms for NW Classen High School and Emerson North High School.

Yukon Prom Rescheduled. Yukon Prom has been cancelled for tonight and rescheduled for tomorrow.

Edmond Prom Cancelled. Edmond Prom has been cancelled for this evening due to the severe weather.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning. Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Canadian, Kingfisher, Logan, and Oklahoma counties.

Norman Music Festival Cancelled. The Norman Music Festival has been cancelled for April 27 due to todays severe weather.

Norman North High School’s prom Postponed

Norman North High School’s prom has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for tonight. Here are more details click here.

As cancellations come in they will be added. Please refresh your screen.

For more information click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.