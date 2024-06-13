OKC Councilmember Nikki Nice, former legislator Connie Johnson battle for state Senate seat

Councilwoman Nikki Nice says a few words to open the United Eid Festival in April at the Love’s Travel Stops Great Lawn at Scissortail Park.

After Tuesday's primary election, the Democratic lawmaker for state Senate District 48 could either be a community advocate new to the Capitol or one who had once already occupied the seat.

Ward 7 Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice and former state Sen. Connie Johnson are running for a legislative seat most prominently representing the city's northeast side.

But it's not as if either candidate is a stranger to the area. Both candidates hold long-standing, deep roots with northeast Oklahoma City, home to the metro's historically Black community, and earned degrees through the state's historically Black university.

Both women can also boast progressive bona fides. Nice, 43, was first elected to the Oklahoma City Council in 2018 and won reelection unopposed in 2021. Johnson, 72, won a special election in 2005 and continued serving the district through 2014, before running statewide for U.S. Senate and then governor.

To the voter, then, what might be the biggest difference?

Connie Johnson visits with demonstrators gathered in 2022 at the Oklahoma Capitol to protest as the U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised to overturn long-standing abortion protections.

"We need new, fresh opinions, we need some fresh ideas, and we need people that can have longevity, and those are the things that I bring to this seat," said Nice. "I follow a list of very important people that have done this work, so I stand on the shoulders already of Ward 7 giants and people that have served within our city and our local government. And I look forward to standing on the shoulders of those that came before for this Senate race as well."

But Johnson argued the community would best be served by someone with experience in the Legislature. After incumbent state Sen. George Young announced earlier this year his intention to resign in November, his departure will represent "a dearth of institutional knowledge" that Johnson said she was more than capable of providing.

"I believe that that space is not one where we as a community can afford the time that it takes for a person who knows nothing about this system to learn the ropes," Johnson said. "And I’m the anomaly because I have the legislative background, staffing knowledge — I know the process like the back of my hand. I know the issues, and I feel blessed to be who I am for such a time as this."

Nice, who rose to prominence as a radio and television personality in Oklahoma City before winning the city council seat, has been running a campaign built around "Keeping Community First" and moving "Forward Together."

In many ways, her campaign stresses the issues that she has put front and center during her time as a councilmember, emphasizing "all of the ways that our community has been impacted by economic development, women's rights, our seniors, education and our health care system," she said.

"Just being able to transfer the skills I’ve learned and policies and procedures at this local level to the state level," Nice said. "These are the priorities that are important for me to take to the state Senate."

Nice has learned a lot during her work on the city council, which she said has still been enjoyable despite not being easy. She advocated vocally for her ward's representation in the city's latest MAPS program revitalization efforts, which have historically focused on downtown, and has encouraged her residents to engage with the city on issues and decisions that might adversely impact them. Nice acknowledged that, despite the city's nonpartisan elections, this often meant voting in the minority on the council, but she is proud of the work she has done for her ward.

"I've loved working at the local level, and it’s around the same time I would have been looking at running for reelection for my current seat, so it wasn’t an easy decision," Nice said. "But it was a necessary decision for me to make in order to work toward bettering not just my community but looking at how we better the district as well as the state of Oklahoma."

The retiring incumbent Young, with whom she has developed a good working relationship, has warned her, however, about the hyperpartisan nature of Oklahoma's political machine, which leans overwhelmingly conservative and Republican. Young, also a pastor, cited the state's divisive politics in his resignation letter as the chief motivating factor in his decision to step away.

"He said, ‘This is a different animal,’ as far as the state level is concerned," Nice remembered. "But we have seen partisan decisions happen on the local level, so again, that is not something that I’m not used to because people’s thoughts and values exist regardless of the decisions that they make."

"So, being on the local level was a good way for me to learn how to navigate through that nonpartisan structure to know how now to work better in a partisan structure. I think that those are things that help me to be able to be more prepared for this state seat.”

Johnson believes, however, that she is better prepared to reoccupy that seat. What has essentially been a re-election campaign for her has focused on a platform of issues and policy ideas that she has advocated for decades, including the abolition of the death penalty, marijuana policy reform, women's reproductive rights, lifting up the rights of those with disabilities, and addressing veterans' suicides.

"And it’s been alluded to that I’m retired, but I’ve never retired," Johnson said. "I simply went to another arena. I never stopped working in my community, which is why I know that many of these issues are going unaddressed. And I do know that I also have this capacity because of my knowledge to work with people that are different from me."

Johnson pointed to what is likely her most well-known moment from her past in the state Senate when she led the defeat of a controversial "personhood" bill by attaching a satirical amendment. The amendment was even featured in its own "Daily Show" segment, but she remembered it as a moment where women on both sides of the abortion issue came together to defeat what she described as an absurd and backward piece of legislation.

"I have relationships on not only both sides of the aisle but both sides of the rotunda that I believe are valuable that will serve my community well," Johnson said. "And, again, that we can not afford to start over with someone who just doesn’t know."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma elections: Nikki Nice, Connie Johnson battle for state seat