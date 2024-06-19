OKC city council's Nikki Nice defeats Connie Johnson for Oklahoma's Senate District 48

Councilwoman Nikki Nice says a few words to open at the United Eid Festival at the Love’s Travel Stops Great Lawn at Scissortail Park. Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. Friday, April 12, 2024.

Ward 7 Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice defeated former state Sen. Connie Johnson in Tuesday's primary for Oklahoma's Senate District 48.

The northeast OKC district has been represented by state Sen. George Young before he announced earlier this year his intention to resign in November.

As no other candidates entered the contest, the winner of Tuesday's primary will be sworn in as the district's new representative in the fall.

Both candidates have long-standing, deep roots with northeast Oklahoma City, home to the metro's historically Black community, and earned degrees through the state's historically Black university.

Nice, 43, was first elected to the Oklahoma City Council in 2018 and won reelection unopposed in 2021. She rose to prominence as a radio and television personality in Oklahoma City before winning the city council seat. Nice has been running a campaign built around "Keeping Community First" and moving "Forward Together." She advocated vocally for her ward's representation in the city's latest MAPS program revitalization efforts, which have historically focused on downtown, and has encouraged her residents to engage with the city on issues and decisions that might adversely impact them.

Johnson, 72, won a special election in 2005 and continued serving the district through 2014, before running statewide for U.S. Senate and then governor. As a state senator, Johnson's is probably best known for leading the defeat of a controversial "personhood" bill by attaching a satirical amendment. The amendment was even featured in its own "Daily Show" segment, but she remembered it as a moment where women on both sides of the abortion issue came together to defeat what she described as an absurd and backward piece of legislation.

