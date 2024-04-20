An OKC bus collided with a brick building Saturday after a passenger attacked the bus driver.

Typical "Police Line Do Not Cross" barricade tape, often seen cordoning off crime scenes.

An Oklahoma City Embark bus slammed into a building Saturday at N Western Avenue and Britton Road following an altercation between the bus driver and a passenger.

A passenger asked to be let off the bus at a location that was not a designated bus stop and when the driver refused, the passenger assaulted the bus driver, removing him from the driver's seat leading to the crash, said Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper.

The address of the building that was damaged is 9223 N Western, which is the location of Britton Lumber & Supply Co.

Five passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, Cooper said. One person was transported with minor injuries, and the suspect was arrested, he said.

Shift Commander Jim Williams with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said a hazmat unit was called to the scene of the crash and that power lines were knocked down. The bus is powered by natural gas.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC bus hits building after passenger attacks bus driver; suspect arrested