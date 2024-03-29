The OKC animal shelter sees 'dire overcrowding,' waives fees to encourage dog adoptions

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare shelter is experiencing "dire overcrowding" when it comes to dogs this month, and staff are seeking the community's help.

Until overcrowding gets under control, adoption fees are waived for all dogs, no matter their size. Right now, there are more than 250 dogs available for adoption at the shelter, and another 250 in foster homes.

Here's everything we know.

Why OKC Animal Welfare is waiving dog adoption fees

Two dogs share a kennel at the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Shelter on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The OKC shelter — which has already experienced a tumultuous year last year with multiple closures due to canine influenza outbreaks — is at 139% capacity for dogs, which heightens the risk for illnesses to break out, especially among vulnerable older dogs and puppies.

It also means euthanizing for space becomes more likely.

The shelter has a live release goal of 90%, but so far this year is at 70% live release for its dogs, according to the March 27 report card. The live release rate for all animals is 77%.

"Our kennels simply cannot sustain the current capacity of dogs," OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said. "We are asking for our community's help to save precious lives."

How to adopt a dog from OKC Animal Welfare

The shelter, located at 2811 SE 29, is open for adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.

Every adopted or fostered dog from the shelter is spayed or neutered, microchipped and given its vaccinations.

All adoptable dogs and cats can be viewed at okc.com/animalwelfare.

How to foster a dog from OKC Animal Welfare

If you're not ready to adopt permanently, you can sign up to be a foster family.

Registered fosters can view dogs on the shelter's website and pick up a temporary friend, allowing the shelter more capacity to take in dogs.

Benefits of adopting a dog

Pancake is a Great Pyreneese and Australian Shepherd mix available for adoption at the OKC Animal Shelter.

According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, adopting a dog not only helps to save lives at the shelter but can be beneficial for your own health.

Having a dog increases your likelihood of getting regular physical activity, keeping a healthy weight and having an ideal blood sugar level.

Dogs can also encourage more social connection and improve mental health.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Animal Welfare overcrowded, more than 500 dogs up for adoption