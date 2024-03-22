‘It’s okay, momma.’ Joyful video shows pup reuniting with her babies after separation

An emotional scene played out in one Kentucky animal shelter after a dog was joyfully reunited with her puppies after a week-long separation.

The Muhlenberg County Humane Society shared a heartbreaking story of a dog who was rescued after being abandoned and dumped on a road along with another dog. The shelter said in a Facebook post that they believed one of the dogs had recently given birth, but there were no puppies in sight.

A day later, the shelter posted a video of the 2-year-old dog, named Lakelynn, reuniting with her puppies after the community stepped in and helped not only locate her babies, but the individual accused of abandoning the mother.

“Thanks to our wonderful community, the identity of the person responsible for dumping the 2 dogs at Peabody has been identified, AND the ‘missing puppies’ have been found,” a post from March 20 said. A TikTok video was also attached, showing the tearful reunion.

“All 8 & momma are resting and doing good,” the post continued. “Momma knew as soon as she saw them, she started counting, cleaning ears, eyes & those tiny puppy butts she even gave everyone a ROUND of KISSES, almost as if she was telling us ‘thank you’ it’s in these moments we are reminded WHY we do this…”

Dobby, a dog who has been a longtime resident of the shelter, led the person holding the puppies right to Lakelynn in an adorable moment.

“PAY ATTENTION to the beginning of this video…Dobby (who is AVAILABLE for ADOPTION & been here since October of 23) knew where we were headed, he led us straight to Mommy’s kennel and they say animals can’t talk.”

“‘It’s okay momma I told you they’d find them. It’s okay’- Dobby,” the post playfully said.

The society even posted a second video of Lakelynn happily running about, appearing to thank the humans who reunited her with the babies.

The puppies aren’t available for adoption yet, the shelter said.

Muhlenberg County is about a 135-mile drive southwest from Louisville.

