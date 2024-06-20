OKANA Resort updates: City begins work on Oklahoma River pedestrian bridge

Construction has begun on a bike and pedestrian bridge across the Oklahoma River.

The bridge, which is part of Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 project, will connect the future OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark to the four-mile Greenway River Trail on the north shore. At 614 feet long, the $5.7 million concrete and steel bridge will include lighting and is expected to be completed in about a year.

The south end of the bridge will have access to the Oklahoma River Trail.

Barges will be used during construction of the footway. On Tuesday, cranes and construction workers could be seen on the north shore preparing the bridge's abutment.

The Greenway River Trail between the Boathouse District and Eastern Avenue will be inaccessible to the public for about a year during construction on the MAPS 4 pedestrian bridge. Upriver from the resort and pedestrian bridge, the city will build a low-water dam. Construction on the dam, which will include a new landing for Oklahoma River Cruises, will begin this fall or winter.

An artist's rendering shows the OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark now under construction in Oklahoma City. This rendering also shows the site of a pedestrian bridge over the Oklahoma River that will connect the city's trail system.

Meanwhile, construction at the OKANA Resort is ongoing. A 404-room, 11-story hotel is at the heart of the development, which also will include a 12,000-square-foot family entertainment center, 39,000 square feet of conference center, a spa, a golf simulator and 36,000 square feet of retail outlets and dining options.

As of May, the hotel's roof has been fully completed and workers are nearing completion on the exterior of the building. Portions of the 100,000-square-foot indoor waterpark are between 45% and 75% completed.

The $400 million resort along the Oklahoma River is being built by the Chickasaw Nation as part of an agreement with the city of Oklahoma City to finish the adjoining First Americans Museum. It's expected to be completed by spring 2025.

