OKANA resort in Oklahoma City set to start taking reservations this summer

Multi-colored slides are being installed in the future OKANA waterpark with marketing set to ramp up for the $400 million resort’s opening by spring 2025.

Edd Karlan, director of sales and marketing at OKANA, on Thursday led a tour of the 100,000-square-foot waterpark, which will tie into a 4.5-acre outdoor lagoon with several more slides and a zip-line.

OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark slide installation is occurring in what will be the indoor waterpark.

Karlan said about 500 construction workers are on-site.

A 404-room, 11-story hotel is at the heart of the development, which also will include a 12,000-square-foot family entertainment center, 39,000 square feet of conference center, a spa, a golf simulator and 36,000 square feet of retail outlets and dining options.

Karlan said marketing, currently limited to a website and some social media, will be ramping up next month.

About 500 construction workers are working on OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark seen from FAM parking lot on Thursday.

“Our first primary customers will be in-state,” Karlan said. “Then regionally, a three-hour-drive market, will be second. And then we will branch out domestically and internationally.”

Karlan said the resort’s reservation’s system will be turned on by midsummer. He said the waterpark will prioritize resort guests but also will be open to those just wanting to enjoy the recreational venue.

“We’ll be catering to resort guests and day guests not staying at the hotel. Some of our offerings will include 14 different slides, some unique to Oklahoma, others unique to the United States. It will be different from what other water parks offer.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Reservations start this summer for OKC OKANA resort, waterpark