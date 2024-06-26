Okaloosa NAACP to hold town hall with family of Roger Fortson, airman killed by a deputy

The family of U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Roger Fortson has obtained the legal counsel of a prominent civil rights attorney.

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Okaloosa County Branch of the NAACP is hosting a community town hall event at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium with the family of Senior Airman Roger Fortson, who was shot and killed by a now-former deputy of the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in May.

In a news release, Chapter President Sabu Williams and members of the Fortson family, including the airman's mother and father, will share stories about their son's life and their ongoing call for justice.

During the event, those who attend will have the opportunity to share their feelings about the shooting and offer condolences to the family. Clergy and mental health professionals will also attend to provide religious or counseling services.

“We anticipate a completed investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement within days and a decision from the State Attorney’s Office shortly thereafter whether to bring formal charges against former Deputy Eddie Duran,” Williams said in the release.

On May 3, Duran responded to a Fort Walton Beach apartment complex after receiving a call about an apparent disturbance. As Duran arrived at Fortson's apartment, body camera footage showed that after he knocked on Fortson's apartment door three times, Fortson opened the door with a gun in his right hand pointing down.

Fortson was shot several times and later died. An internal investigation by the Sheriff's Office concluded that Duran's use of deadly force violated policy, and he was fired from the department.

The town hall meeting will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium, 107 Miracle Strip Parkway.

