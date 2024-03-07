Okaloosa Jail inmates complete phase one of faith-based rehabilitation program

Thirty-four men in the Okaloosa County Jail completed phase one of a faith-based program that aims to rehabilitate individuals before their release.

CRESTVIEW — Thirty-four men incarcerated in the Okaloosa County Jail on Tuesday completed the first phase of a faith-based program to rehabilitate individuals before returning to the community.

The Emerald Coast Life Center oversees the "Anchored" program, which features a three-month course in which each participant completes 425 hours of classroom instruction designed to overcome barriers in the rehabilitation process.

“While we are committed to ensuring the safety of our inmates while they are in jail, we can also make an effort to better their lives so that when they leave the jail, they never return,” Okaloosa Board Chairman Paul Mixon said in a release. "This program is one of the successes in our jail, and we are extremely proud of this milestone that each one of these individuals has accomplished.”

During phase one, each person wrote three 1,200-word essays, memorized three scripture verses, and shared a comprehensive book report recapping the reading material in the first phase. The curriculum challenges inmates to embrace past traumas, uncover their true selves, and set a path toward being a valued community member or a devoted husband or father.

"We are immensely proud of each and every one of these men for their unwavering dedication and determination," said Nolan Weeks, Okaloosa County Department of Corrections chief, in the release. "Their progress is not only commendable but serves as a beacon of hope for others seeking redemption and a fresh start."

As each individual in the program begins the next phases, jail officials hope that each person will finish the course with renewed vigor and determination, equipped with a new mindset and understanding of the resources available to them once released.

