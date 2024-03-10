Okaloosa inmates complete first phase of program designed to prevent recidivism

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Jail officials hope to prepare inmates for success after release by initiating a program called “Anchored.”

According to a county press release, the “Anchored” program is administered by the Emerald Coast Life Center — a nonprofit designed to help people in recovery — and is designed to break the cycle of recidivism and substance abuse.

“While we are committed to ensuring the safety of our inmates while they are in the jail, we can also make an effort to better their lives so that when they leave the jail, they never return,” said Okaloosa Board Chairman Paul Mixon.

(Courtesy of Okaloosa County; used with permission.)

“This program is one of the successes in our jail and we are extremely proud of this milestone that each one of these individuals has accomplished.”

Jail officials say 34 men completed phase one of the program.

Each participant reportedly completed 425 hours of “specialized coursework aimed at dismantling barriers to rehabilitation.”

The men are set to enter the next phases of the program, and officials say they hope it will prepare them for life after release.

The issue of recidivism, or relapse into criminal behavior, “is one of the most fundamental concepts in criminal justice,” according to the National Institute of Justice.

The Florida Department of Corrections’ most recent recidivism report shows a 24.1% recidivism rate within 3 years for prisoners originally released in 2018.

According to the report, many factors influence recidivism rates.

“Recidivism rates are certainly affected by factors outside the influence of the Department of Corrections, such as unemployment, crime rates, and local criminal justice issues, including jail bed availability, gang activities, and judicial behavior. Statewide initiatives such as truth-in-sentencing, increased use of mandatory prison terms, and availability of inmate rehabilitative programs may also influence recidivism rates.”

Okaloosa County Jail officials say they hope the program will help to support the men through “challenging times post-release.”

