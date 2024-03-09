Okaloosa Gas District breaks ground on $77M headquarters in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — Representatives from the Okaloosa Gas District and construction firm Robins & Morton gathered on March 5 to break ground on a $77 million facility that will serve as the district's future headquarters.

The development will include a four-story, 152,000-square-foot office building, an 18,400-square-foot operations center, a 7,200-square-foot vehicle maintenance building and a 23,540-square-foot warehouse.

The new facilities will allow Okaloosa Gas to consolidate all employees to one location and replace structures, some of which are nearly 70 years old.

Officials from Okaloosa Gas District, Robins & Morton and DAG Architecture broke ground on a new headquarters for Okaloosa Gas District in Valparaiso

Another positive that Gordon King, CEO of Okaloosa Gas District, sees is the opportunity to help grow connections between the organization and the public, as the facility can be used to host community events.

“Plans are moving forward and we are excited to get this project underway, and some groundwork has already begun,” King said in a release. “We look forward to our ongoing partnership with the community as we continue to grow.”

Robins & Morton Project Director Bryan Durkin echoed those comments in the release, stating that he appreciated Okaloosa Gas District's trust in the organization.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2025. The new facility will be located at the intersection of U.S. 85 and Valparaiso Parkway.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa Gas District breaks ground on $77 million headquarters