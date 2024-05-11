Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scam involving fake bail bondsmen

SHALIMAR — The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public of a bond scam affecting some residents.

According to a release, staff at the Okaloosa County Department of Corrections have encountered multiple instances of individuals falsely posing as bail bondsmen to families of inmates held at the Okaloosa County Jail.

The release says the scammers claim to be able to bond their family members out of jail if they are given payment in the form of gift card numbers or virtual payments through Cash App or Venmo.

"Members of the public need to know that legitimate bail bond agents have statutorily imposed restrictions on solicitation," the release said. "They are further required to provide their clients with a contract, a receipt, an advisement of terms, and contact information for their governing body for the purpose of making a complaint. Bonding Agents will not reach out to families to notify them of an arrest."

A real bondsman will arrange to meet you in person, at their office or the jail and will provide you with the required information to accept payment for their services, the release said. Defendants and indemnitors are required to sign all documents and receipts in person.

Residents who have encountered these fraudsters are asked to contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office on the non-emergency line at 850-651-7400.

