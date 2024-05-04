Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputy involved in shooting that leaves one man dead

FORT WALTON BEACH — A deputy-involved shooting in Fort Walton Beach left one person dead and the deputy placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard in such cases.

According to a news release provided by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 319 Racetrack Road.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call. After arriving at the scene and hearing the sounds of a disturbance, the deputy reacted in self-defense after he encountered a 23-year-old man armed with a gun, the release says. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The sheriff's office said the deputy in question was not injured. Per procedures set by the OCSO, the deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a formal investigation and administrative review.

