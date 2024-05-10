Okaloosa County Schools to start three hours late Friday due to severe weather conditions

Due to a threat of severe weather on Friday, the Okaloosa County School District will start classes three hours later than normal.

The decision stems from conversations between the district and Okaloosa County Director of Public Safety Patrick Maddox. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, this area is expected to experience three rounds of severe weather beginning Thursday about 7 p.m.

Lines of thunderstorms are expected to move across the southeastern U.S. over the next two days, the National Weather Service said Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Officials are concerned about the third round, which is expected to affect this area between 6 and 11 a.m. Friday. Forecasters predict the storms could have damaging winds of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

If your child rides a bus to school, they should be at the bus stop three hours later than normal. All other students can arrive after that three-hour postponement.

"This change to tomorrow’s schedule is to ensure our students and employees arrive at school safely," said the district in a statement. "Additionally, we understand that during this time of year, our schools are engaged in end of year state testing; all such testing will be rescheduled by the school and you will be provided with the information."

Schools will not serve breakfast due to the delay, but lunch will be served as usual.

Students are expected to be dismissed from school at their usual times.

