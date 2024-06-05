Okaloosa County OK's $2 million in surtax funds for SR 85 Relief Project

CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Commission approved $2 million in surtax funds Tuesday to buy additional property for the State Road 85 Crestview Evening Relief Project.

Here is what we know.

Project Overview

On Jan 16, the board approved a grant application to the Florida Department of Transportation for the Transportation Regional Incentive Program. The $1.6 million grant will fund the SR 85 Crestview Evening Relief Project, which aims to add a third northbound lane between Live Oak Church Road and P.J. Adams, increasing vehicle capacity into Crestview.

The grant will also contribute to the required 50% match for acquiring property for a stormwater pond, with the remaining funds allocated to design and construction. This project is part of FDOT's larger SR 85 six-lane initiative, although right-of-way acquisition is not included in the current five-year plan by FDOT.

Additionally, county staff proposed acquiring more property for stormwater ponds and adding a southbound lane, facilitating an accelerated timeline for the six-laning project to support the ongoing Southwest Crestview Bypass project. The Infrastructure Surtax Advisory Committee has recommended allocating $2 million from the fiscal year 2024 surtax funding for property acquisition and right-of-way contingency.

Public Works Director Jason Autrey called the project one of the "keystones" that will improve traffic in the county's northern end, adding that these improvements would also alleviate traffic congestion in the morning hours.

Board Comments

Commissioner Nathan Boyles, one of two commissioners to who give their thoughts, said he was excited to see the project move ahead and for the additional projects within the county.

Boyles commended the working relationship between the county and FDOT.

Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel echoed Boyles and added that surtax funding has been instrumental in the continued development of Okaloosa County.

"The first four years I sat up here, we did not have any money to fix anything," Ketchel said. "I used to call Mr. Autrey, and I'd say we need something fixed; he said we would add it to the list and probably get to it in the next seven years. We are in such a different place now because of the surtax.

"I cannot thank the public enough for that happening," she added.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa approves surtax funding for SR 85 project