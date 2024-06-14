Okaloosa County honors women's military sacrifices in 2nd Women Veterans Day ceremony

OKALOOSA ISLAND — About 300 people gathered at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Wednesday to honor female veterans in Okaloosa County's second annual Women Veterans Day ceremony.

"Women are serving in greater numbers in combat roles and leadership positions around the world," said Col. Allison Black, the former 1st Special Operations Wing commander, and the event's keynote speaker. "If you can see it, you can be it. I didn't know to believe that."

Women Veterans Day is held annually on June 12 and recognizes the passage of the Women Armed Service Integration Act, which President Harry Truman signed into law in 1948. However, women's enlistment was held to 2% of each branch's total enlistment size, limiting the number of women who could be placed in leadership roles.

Black said women have served on the front lines in American conflicts for more than 200 years and have had to overcome many obstacles to achieve their current position.

"For many, many years. I was working on who I was as a professional, being really good at my job and not wanting to be recognized for being different," Black said. "And being a woman in uniform was different. I avoided talking about it. I avoided any kind of spotlight, but I became comfortable with who I was as a person, as a woman, as a wife, as a mother and as a leader. I recognized what I said prior; if you can see it, you can be it."

The first observance of Women Veterans Day was one year ago and grew from previous initiatives by Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel to honor female veterans over the years.

Black said the day signified a moment to reflect on the sacrifices women have made toward the goal of equal opportunity in the military.

"We get the opportunity to pay homage to the sacrifice and celebrate the recognition of our women veterans who, through it all, displayed the great determination of perseverance we all admire, but when it was needed most," she said. "Although it may not have been legal for women to enlist in the Armed Forces until 1948, in true warrior spirit, women found a way to serve their nation."

Women were not allowed to serve in direct combat roles until 2013, when then-Defense Secretary Leon Panetta decided to lift a ban on women serving in combat, overturning a 1994 ruling that excluded women from serving in units below the brigade level if engaging in direct combat.

The ruling allowed women such as Black to enlist in positions not previously open to women. For Black, this was considered the catalyst for her and others to hold roles in special operations eventually.

Ketchel, who also represents the Choctawhatchee Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented the organization's most prestigious award, the DAR Medal of Honor, to Lt. Gen. Gordon Fornell for his service to the local community since his retirement in 1993.

Lt. Gen. Gordon Fornell and his wife, Bobbie, (pictured center) pose for pictures after receiving the Daughters of the American Revolution Medal of Honor at Wednesday's ceremony.

State Rep. Patt Maney, R-Shalimar, and DAR representatives Lija Eldridge and Cindy Addison joined Ketchel in presenting Fornell with the award.

"No one has been more active and effectively engaged on a continuous basis in his efforts to improve our community and all of our families in Northwest Florida," Maney said.

Maney said Fornell flew more than 200 combat missions and held various command and operational assignments, including test pilot and leadership roles at Edwards Air Force Base and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Fornell also served as the commander of the armament division at Eglin Air Force Base from 1985 to 1987.

Since his retirement, Fornell has become one of the original members of the Okaloosa Aviation Advisory Board and facilitated a long-term, joint-use agreement between the county and the Air Force. Manney said that Fornell's actions on the board have allowed the airports in Okaloosa County to become debt-free and self-sufficient.

Fornell also served on the boards of the Fisher House of the Emerald Coast and the Defense Support Initiative of the Economic Development Council. In addition to his achievements, Fornell was a key member in creating the eight Women Veterans Monuments scattered throughout the park.

The Rev. Cecil Williams ended the ceremony by delivering a blessing. Then, those in attendance were led to Veterans Park for a wreath-laying ceremony.

On Tuesday, the Okaloosa County Commission will consider the addition of four more statues coming to the park honoring women from various conflicts and branches of service, such as the Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: 'If you can see it, you can be it': Okaloosa honors female veterans