Okaloosa County deputies searching for missing woman

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a woman they say was last seen on May 22.

An OCSO Facebook post said 76-year-old Donna Wright of Fort Walton Beach is missing.

A photo of Donna Wright (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office).

Wright was last seen at Thai Town in Mary Esther on May 22, according to officials.

She drives a red 2014 Cadillac 4D.

Anyone with information can contact OCSO at 850-651-7400.

