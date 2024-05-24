Okaloosa County to celebrate Memorial Day 2024

OKALOOSA COUNTY — While it may unofficially signal the beginning of the summer season, Memorial Day weekend is a time when we can honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can enjoy all the things we love about the Emerald Coast.

Below is a list of Memorial Day celebrations in Okaloosa County.

Fort Walton Beach

Participants in Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Beal Memorial Cemetery in Fort Walton Beach place carnations in a memorial wreath.

On Monday, May 27, the Veterans Tribute Tower Committee will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at Beal Memorial Cemetery, beginning at 10 a.m.

Featured guests include retired Brig. Gen and Florida State Rep. Patt Maney, 7th Special Forces Group Deputy Cmdr. Col. Griffin Merrill and 96th Test Wing Deputy Cmdr. Col. Thomas Tauer.

Guests are encouraged to bring small bouquets that will be placed in the Community Wreath, as the ceremony will honor veterans who have died in the past year.

If poor weather prevents the ceremony from taking place at Beal Memorial, it will be held at American Legion Post 235, 105 Hollywood Blvd.

Okaloosa Island

The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island will hold a Memorial Day fireworks display on Sunday, May 26, beginning at 9 a.m.

To help enhance the viewing experience, event organizers will give out free light diffraction glasses while supplies last.

Crestview

On Monday, May 27, American Legion Riders Post 75 will present a Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Downtown Crestview, beginning at 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Memorial Day events in Okaloosa County