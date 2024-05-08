Okaloosa Commission OKs $3.7 million contract for multi-use path on Okaloosa Island

CRESTVIEW — A major step has been taken in developing a proposed multi-use path on Okaloosa Island.

On Tuesday, the Okaloosa County Commission unanimously approved a $3.7 million contract for C.W. Roberts to construct a 12-foot-wide, 4.724-mile path connecting Brooks Bridge to the Destin Marler Bridge.

"This is my proudest moment since I've been a commissioner for the last decade," Commissioner Carolyn Ketchel said as she seconded the motion to approve the contract. "I can't tell you what the project means to me and to our community."

Ketchel has championed the proposed multi-use path, touting its potential to improve safety conditions for motorists and pedestrians along one of the county's main roads.

For Ketchel, her involvement with the project can be directly tied to an accident that took the life of her brother Stephen, who died in a cycling accident when she was 21 years old.

In a phone interview after the meeting, Ketchel said that her brother's incident certainly increased her awareness of pedestrian and highway safety.

"It is a way to honor my brother's memory and all that he could have been, but ended up not being since his life was taken early," Kecthel added.

Ketchel extended her thanks to the various county staff who worked on the project and partners at Eglin Air Force Base who were "instrumental" in allowing this project to come to fruition.

What will be featured in this path?

The multi-use path will run parallel to U.S. 98, along the south side of the road, from Beasley Park to Destin West Park, known to locals as Redneck Beach.

With the Brooks Bridge improvement project already underway, the trail will incorporate new additions that will connect the pathway to the foot of the Brooks Bridge on Okaloosa Island.

In a phone interview following the meeting, Public Works Director Jason Autrey said improvements would also be made to sandy areas where drivers have "haphazardly" parked their cars to enjoy a day at the beach. These areas will be redesigned with clear boundaries, and the ground will be stabilized to prevent cars from getting stuck in the sand.

With the current language used in commission meetings and documents provided by the county in agenda packets, the trail is only being touted for walkers, bicyclists, strollers and any other form of human-powered transportation.

When asked about the use of golf carts on the trail, Autrey said that while the path is currently intended for pedestrians, the wording could be changed in the future for low-speed vehicles being allowed on the path, noting that he would prefer golf cart users to use the new pathway rather than using the side of U.S. 98.

Eglin's biggest concern

Eglin Air Force Base has been heavily involved in the project. Currently, the land on which the pathway would be placed is part of the Eglin reservation and is off-limits to residents and tourists alike.

Autrey said most of the concerns Eglin officials voiced were environmental, as the path could allow more opportunities for residents and tourists to walk on the dunes, and drivers could see it as a "third lane" that could be used to bypass traffic congestion.

To ease this concern, Autrey said county officials will implement "natural type barriers" to help curb these instances. These barriers would blend in with the surrounding area by using wood posts and "marine rope" to set clear pedestrian boundaries.

Restaurant inspections: 7 Okaloosa County restaurants get perfect scores on state inspections

"You can see it; you know it's there. But it's not as obtrusive as a chain-link fence running through the area," Autrey said.

The county will also implement physical barriers along the path and in parking areas to prevent vehicles from using the path.

Autrey said the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office will enforce all rules for the pathway.

Construction timeline

The contract between C.W. Roberts and the county states that the project will take 270 days, barring any delays, from the time the notice to proceed is issued until completion.

Both Ketchel and Autrey told the Daily News that a groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the project, but dates have yet to be determined.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Okaloosa County OKs contract for multi-use path on Okaloosa Island