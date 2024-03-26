Is it OK to make a U-turn if there’s no sign against it? Here’s what California law says

Have you ever wondered if it’s OK to make a U-turn when there’s no sign preventing it?

While California law says drivers must obey signs and signals, what are the rules when there is no sign?

Here’s what we found:

When is it illegal to make a U-turn in California?

The law: California Vehicle Code 22100.5 says drivers cannot make a U-turn at an intersection controlled by traffic signals unless it’s specifically allowed by law.

Can I make a U-turn at a stop sign if there’s no sign saying I can’t?

Not exactly.

While there might not be a sign preventing a U-turn at a stop sign, California law says drivers can only make a U-turn at an intersection with traffic lights.

How will I know when I can make a legal U-turn?

When there is no sign directly stating it is illegal to make a U-turn, California Vehicle Code 21451 says drivers can make a legal U-turn, turn left or right, or proceed straight at an intersection indicating a green signal.

However, the driver must still yield the right-of-way to other traffic, bicyclists and pedestrians within the intersection or crosswalk, the vehicle code says.

How to make a legal U-turn: If there is no sign preventing a U-turn, California law says drivers can make a U-turn as long as they are in the far left lane to turn.

What are the penalties for making an illegal U-turn?

According to Shouse California Law Group, a U-turn violation can result in an infraction that carries a fine of up to $234, not including additional court costs.

“A driver that makes an illegal U-turn will also receive one point on his driving record,” the law website says.

Driving is a privilege, the California Department of Motor Vehicles says.

After a certain number of accumulated points on a driver’s record, a person’s driver’s license can either be suspended or revoked.