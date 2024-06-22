OK middle school principal arrested on drunk driving complaint

JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County principal is in custody on Saturday on complaints of driving under the influence, his second offense.

Bryon Dean Arnold, 48, of Colcord was taken into custody after midnight on a charge of driving under the influence and transporting an open container. He remains in the Delaware County jail where his bail has not been set.

Arnold is the Kansas, Ok. middle school principal.

Attempts to reach schools officials over the weekend were unsussesful. Delaware County court records show on Feb. 3, 2023, Arnold’s drivers license was suspended because he refused take a “state chemical test” or a breathalyzer test.

His driving privileges were reinstated on April 23, 2023, after the Department of Public Safety representative failed to appear for the hearing, according to court records.

