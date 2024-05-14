OK farmers, ranchers can now apply for disaster assistance after recent tornadoes

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Recent tornadoes have wreaked havoc in several areas across the state and many have experienced losses including Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agencies are now working to help with disaster assistance programs that farmers and ranchers can apply for.

The USDA’s disaster assistance programs are to help farmers and ranchers recoup losses whether that be for things like livestock, land, or crops. The biggest thing you can do to get help is report your damages.

“it’s a very difficult and challenging occupation to begin with and when you throw in a disaster, it just adds on to the stress and problems that, that producer has maintaining their operation,” USDA FSA Stillwater’s Executive Director Steve Kouplen said.

Violent storms have destroyed everything in their path over the past couple weeks, including homes, businesses, crops, and livestock.

“A significant group of people out there have been affected for sure,” Kouplen said.

Kouplen is a farmer and rancher himself. He said if you are a farmer or rancher, it is important to document all your damage.

“Everybody has a cell phone,” he said. “They need to take lots of pictures.”

Then, apply for disaster programs that offer low interest emergency loans, payments for excessive livestock deaths and money for feed and grazing losses. Some programs will even help with cleaning up damage and replacing fencing. The whole goal is to keep Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers in business.

“We need producers,” Kouplen said. “There’s less than 1 percent of the people in this country providing food to the rest of us.”

For more information on the programs and applications, visit nrcs.usda.gov.

