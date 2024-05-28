Is it OK to drive with expired car registration tags? Here’s what California law says

The California Vehicle Code outlines what drivers should — and shouldn’t do — to avoid getting into trouble with law enforcement.

Sacramento resident Phil Kalstrom asked our journalists with How To California, a new community-driven series to help readers navigate life in the Golden State: What’s the law on expired car registration tags?

“Has the Highway Patrol loosened their enforcement?” Kalstrom wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee.

Here’s what the law says:

Can I drive with an expired car registration in California?

California Vehicle Code 4000 says you cannot drive, move, or park a vehicle on a highway or in a public parking lot unless it is registered and the fees are paid.

Vehicle code 360 states that a “highway” is a publicly maintained road open to public use for vehicles.

“Highway includes street,” the code states.

What are the penalties for driving with an expired car registration?

The California Department of Motor Vehicles does not offer a grace period for paying annual vehicle registration fees.

“Be sure to pay your renewal fees on or before the expiration date shown on your current registration card, or the DMV will charge penalties,” the DMV website said.

Although your car’s license plates only show the month and year, the DMV said to “check the registration card for the actual expiration date.”

Before your car’s registration expires, the DMV will send a billing notice about 60 days before the renewal is due.

“The longer you delay payment, the greater the penalty amount will be,” the DMV said. “Penalty fees are assessed in addition to any other fees due.”

Drivers with expired car registrations can face a late fee from both the California Highway Patrol and the DMV, ranging from $10 to $100 each, depending on how overdue the payment is.

According to Shouse California Law Group, a violation of California Vehicle Code 4000 can be charged as an infraction.

You can be fined $280, not including additional fees and court costs.

“These tickets are usually correctable ‘fix-it tickets,’” the law firm said on its website, which means “you will be excused of an offense if you properly register your car after a ticket is issued.”

Starting July 1, the CHP said, vehicle registration violations won’t be the sole basis for enforcement action until the second month after expiration, as part of Assembly Bill 256.

This law will apply until Jan. 1, 2030.

“However, if a vehicle is stopped for any other vehicle code violation, enforcement action for a violation of vehicle registration may be taken before the second month following the month of expiration,” the CHP said in a news release.

Can my car be towed for expired tags?

If your parked vehicle doesn’t have proper registration, authorities cannot tow or impound it unless they first try to contact you and inform you that it isn’t registered in California, according to Shouse California Law Group.

