Ojai Valley residents told to boil water due to broken main

Some Ojai Valley residents have been told to boil water before drinking it after a large water main broke Thursday morning.

The rupture was on East Aliso Street, according to the Ventura County Office of Emergency Services, which has posted a map showing the area affected by the incident at vcemergency.com. The order impacts most of Ojai and some residences outside city limits.

Casitas Municipal Water District officials say residents should keep water at a rolling boil for 1 minute for supplies that will be used for drinking, brushing teeth or cooking. Let water cool down before you drink it, the agency noted.

The process kills bacteria and other organisms.

The order is expected to remain in place until at least Saturday afternoon.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Broken water main in Ojai prompts boil water order