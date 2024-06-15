Ojai to buy land for 30 tiny homes to relocate City Hall tent camp residents

A notice says a homeless encampment at the Ojai City Hall campus is at capacity and closed to new residents on Jan. 31. The City Council on Tuesday approved a property purchase to install 30 tiny homes where residents of the encampment will move.

Ojai will buy a property near downtown to install 30 tiny homes and hire a service provider to offer homeless services following a unanimous City Council vote on Tuesday.

The hope is to offer a path to permanent housing for those who are currently living in tents in a parking lot on the City Hall campus.

The city will pay nearly $1.2 million for the property at 601 E. Ojai Ave. and offer a one-time $150,000 payment to Amy Weiss of St. Francis Homelessness Challenge to provide services for residents of the tent encampment in the lot outside Kent Hall.

“It’s going to be a beautiful and humane symbol of our community,” said Mayor Betsy Stix. “The people who are living in those tents are members of our community. They are our brothers and sisters and we need to help them.”

Stix added the Ojai Avenue property is near the trolley, other transportation and access to food. And unlike the City Hall area, it is mostly flat.

About 30 people, including some with pets, live in the city-provided tents. The tent community was launched earlier this year to house residents of an encampment in the City Hall Community Garden area.

The new property, located at the southeast corner of Ojai Avenue and Bald Street, is 0.75 acres and rectangular in shape, a staff report said.

The project will feature a shared kitchen and dining facility, communal bathrooms, a laundry facility and storage, according to the report. The 30 homes will be modular units. Tiny homes typically range between 80 to 400 square feet, according to the state Department of Housing and Community Development.

Historic aerial records indicate the site was vacant dating back to the early 1950’s, then may have served as a used car lot in the 1970s and '80s, said Lucas Seibert, community development director for Ojai.

The property owner, Fred Plotke, who has owned the site for more than 40 years, reached out to staff about a possible $1.2 million sale, Seibert said, and the price was negotiated to $1.15 million.

Nearby uses include a laundromat, apartments, office space and a gas station across the street. A Sea Fresh restaurant stands just west of the site.

Sea Fresh co-owner Mayra Sutton, who said the restaurant opened in August 1985, opposed the property purchase and said she was not mailed an official notice. She suggested that because the land is on a main thoroughfare, it should be turned into a parking lot.

“The project will absolutely have a negative impact,” she said. “Not only on our business, but other businesses and residents that live nearby.”

The council's decision to buy the parcel came after the state awarded Ojai $12.7 million in grants to move people out of encampments and into housing.

Those funds, announced in April, were part of nearly $192 million in grants to help address homeless encampments across the state. Ojai will buy the property with general fund money that can be reimbursed when the grant funds arrive in July.

The city's grant request said the funds were expected to cover costs for staffing, security and supportive services for up to two years.

City officials decided against putting tiny homes near City Hall, which has space for 20 such units, because of the sloped location and an expensive retrofitting of Kent Hall, the staff report said.

City Manager Ben Harvey said alternative sites were considered for the 30 tiny homes, but the city is under a time crunch to spend half of its development funds in the first year and inform the state of a new location before July.

The tiny homes are not intended to be a "forever home" for the residents, Harvey said.

As part of its decision to move forward with the project, the council also approved the contract with Weiss, of the St. Francis Homelessness Challenge, to provide services to the residents.

Weiss was introduced to the city by Dignity Moves, a nonprofit based in San Francisco that is helping Ojai form the tiny homes plan.

Weiss, who lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, will move to Ojai and stay in a trailer at the Kent Hall encampment to help residents work together as they move to the tiny home project and eventually transition to permanent housing.

