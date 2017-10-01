Out on parole: Moment OJ Simpson signs his release papers after nine years in prison

OJ Simpson signs his release forms at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada just a few hours ago. - NEVADA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

A Nevada prison official says OJ Simpson, the former football legend and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison in Lovelock after serving nine years for armed robbery.

Unlike when he walked free after his murder trial in 1995, Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.

Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told reporters that Simpson, 70, was released early on Sunday at 12:08am local time to avoid media attention.

She said she did not know who met Simpson upon his release and didn't know where Simpson was immediately headed in his first hours of freedom.

"We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident," Keast added.

Simpson was looking forward to reuniting with his family, eating a steak and some seafood and moving back to Florida, his lawyer said recently.

Simpson also planned to get an iPhone and get reacquainted with technology that was in its infancy when he was sent to prison in 2008.

View photos OJ Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole Credit: EPA More

Simpson told the parole board earlier this year that he wanted to live in Florida, where his daughter Sydney lives. The Florida Department of Corrections said officials had not received a transfer request or required documents.

He also told the court in July he was not interested in media appearances, and had turned down multiple interview offers while in prison. However, given his notoriety and the promise of huge sums from US networks, publishers and magazines, he may well change his mind now he's been released.

Simpson was sent to prison in Nevada for a botched hotel-room heist of sports memorabilia 12 years after he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

The Juice

Simpson was an American football star who broke records during his prime playing as a running back for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers in the 1970s. That success meant he was in demand after retiring, becoming a familiar figure on television as well as acting in in films.

His sporting achievements saw him inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

By then he had met and married his second wife, Nicole Brown. They had two children together before she filed for divorce in 1992 after he was investigated a number of times for domestic violence.

View photos OJ Simpson and wife Nicole Brown Simpson. She filed for divorce in 1992. Credit: AP More