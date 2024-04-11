OJ Simpson: Death of NFL star cleared of murder 'no great loss to world', Ron Goldman's father says

OJ Simpson has died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer, his family has revealed on social media.

The disgraced American Football great was cleared of murdering his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994 in the so-called "trial of the century”.

He was later found liable for their deaths in a civil lawsuit, and was ordered to pay a $33.5million judgement to the victim’s families.

In a post published on X on Thursday, the Simpson family wrote: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

“During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Reacting to news of Simpson’s death, Mr Goldman’s father Fred Goldman told NBC News: "It’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years.

"It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone."

Alan Dershowitz, one of the top lawyers who represented Simpson at his murder trial, told NBC News: “I'm upset that he died.

"I got to know him fairly well during the trial. It was one of the most divisive trials in American history along racial lines. He'll always be remembered for the Bronco chase, for the glove, and for the moment of acquittal."

Nicknamed ‘The Juice’, Simpson was one of the best and most popular athletes of the late 1960s and 1970s.

Born in San Francisco in 1947, he contracted rickets at the age of two and was forced to wear leg braces until he was five.

But he went on to become one of the most celebrated football players of all time.

After a successful stint in college football, he enjoyed a record-setting career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He retired from football in 1979.

He was also an actor and an advertisement star, appearing in years of TV commercials for Hertz rental cars, as well as films including The Naked Gun police spoof series.

OJ Simpson, pictured in New York with his wife Nicole Brown Simpson (AP)

But this all changed when Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman were found fatally slashed in a bloody scene outside her Los Angeles home on June 12, 1994.Simpson quickly emerged as a suspect.

He was ordered to surrender to police but five days after the killings, he fled in his white Ford Bronco with a former teammate - carrying his passport and a disguise.

A slow-speed chase through the LA area ended at Simpson's mansion and he was later charged in the murders.

What ensued was one of the most notorious trials in 20th century America and a media circus.

Simpson, who at the outset of the case declared himself "absolutely 100 percent not guilty", waved at the jurors and mouthed the words "thank you" after the predominantly Black jury acquitted him on October 3, 1995.

Prosecutors argued that Simpson killed Nicole in a jealous fury, and they presented extensive blood, hair and fibre tests linking Simpson to the murders. The defence countered that the celebrity defendant was framed for killing his white wife, by racist white police.

The trial transfixed America. In the White House, President Bill Clinton left the Oval Office and watched the verdict on his secretary's TV.

Attorney Johnnie Cochran hold OJ Simpson as the 'not guilty' verdict is read out at his 1995 murder trial (AP)

Many Black Americans celebrated Simpson’s acquittal, seeing him as the victim of bigoted police.

Prosecutors committed a now-famous blunder when they asked Simpson to try on a pair of blood-stained gloves found at the murder scene, confident they would fit perfectly and show he was the killer.

But in a highly theatrical demonstration, Simpson struggled to put on the gloves and indicated to the jury they did not fit.

After his acquittal, Simpson said: "I will pursue as my primary goal in life the killer or killers who slayed Nicole and Mr Goldman... They are out there somewhere... I would not, could not and did not kill anyone."

The Goldman and Brown families subsequently pursued a wrongful death lawsuit against Simpson in civil court. In 1997, a predominately white jury in Santa Monica, California, found Simpson liable for the two deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5million in damages.

"We finally have justice for Ron and Nicole," Fred Goldman, Ron Goldman's father, said after the verdict.

Famously, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's father Robert Kardashian was a member of Simpson's defence team.

Simpson's "dream team" of top lawyers did not represent him in the civil trial, where the burden of proof was lower than in a criminal trial. New evidence also hurt Simpson, including photographs of him wearing the type of shoes that had left bloody footprints at the murder scene.

After the civil case, some of Simpson's belongings, including memorabilia from his football days, were taken and auctioned off to help pay the damages he owed.

On October 3, 2008, 13 years to the day after his acquittal in the murder trial, he was convicted by a Las Vegas jury on charges including kidnapping and armed robbery.

These stemmed from a 2007 incident at a casino hotel in which Simpson and five men - at least two carrying guns - stole sports memorabilia worth thousands of dollars from two dealers.

Simpson said he was just trying to recover his own property, but was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison.

"I didn't want to hurt anybody," Simpson, donning a blue prison jumpsuit with shackles on his legs and wrists, said at his sentencing. "I didn't know I was doing anything wrong."

OJ Simpson tries on leather gloves prosecutors claimed he wore the night of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman (REUTERS/Sam Mircovich/Files)

Simpson served nine years in a Nevada prison. He was released on parole in 2017 and moved into a gated community in Las Vegas.

He was granted early release from parole at the age of 74 in 2021, due to good behaviour.

Simpson married his first wife, Marguerite, in 1967 and they had three children, including one who drowned in the family's swimming pool at age 2 in 1979 - the year the couple divorced.

Simpson met future wife Nicole Brown when she was a 17-year-old waitress and he was still married to Marguerite.

Simpson and Brown married in 1985 and had two children. She later called police after incidents in which he struck her. Simpson pleaded no contest to spousal abuse charges in 1989.

The People V OJ Simpson: American Crime Story - which aired in 2016 - won a number of Emmys for its portrayal of the murder trial of the former NFL star.

It starred Sarah Paulson and Cuba Gooding Jr as Marcia Clark and OJ Simpson respectively in the 10-part dramatisation of the Simpson’s murder trial.

The series also starred Sterling K Brown, John Travolta, Friends star David Schwimmer and Kenneth Choi.