Oil Tanker Hit by Missile Off Coast of Yemen, AFP Reports

(Bloomberg) -- An oil tanker was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen, Agence France-Presse reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The vessel was near the Bab el-Mandeb strait about 10 nautical miles (19 kilometers) southwest of the city of Mokha, the report said Saturday, citing maritime security firm Ambrey.

The Iran-backed Houthi militants in mid-November started attacking warships and merchant vessels passing through the Red Sea, especially those linked to Israel, the US and the UK in response to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. They’ve effectively closed a key global shipping route, forcing ships traveling between Asia and Europe to avoid the Suez Canal and go around southern Africa.

Read more: Houthis Threaten to Try to Attack Ships in Mediterranean Sea

Separately, The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations earlier reported a vessel with some damage, 98 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. The ship known as the Master sustained slight damage after being struck by an unknown object on the port quarter. However, the ship and its crew were safe and continued to their next port of call.

Shipping and freight executives believe the Red Sea will remain too dangerous for many more months, if not the rest of the year putting some upwards pressure on energy markets.

(Updates position of ship from UKMTO)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.