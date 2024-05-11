Oil tank explodes near Troup, firefighters respond

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Emergency Services District 2 has reported that an oil tank exploded at a site on County Road 4703 near Troup on Sunday afternoon.

Smith County ESD2 responded with six career firefighters, six volunteer firefighters and a battalion chief, along with with New Summerfield and North Cherokee County Volunteer Fire Departments.

No injuries were reported from the explosion but the exploded tank was giving off black smoke.

