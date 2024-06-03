Oil spills down in New Mexico last year, study says, amid tougher regulations

Less oil and drilling-related materials were spilled in New Mexico last year compared to 2022, according to a recent report that credited tougher state regulations for mitigating the industry’s environmental impacts.

At the same time, fossil fuel production continued to grow in New Mexico and its Permian Basin centered in the state’s southeast corner.

Here’s what to know about oil and gas spills in New Mexico and recent state laws.

Where are the spills occurring?

About 89% of the spills were reported in Eddy and Lea counties, the only two New Mexico counties within the Permian Basin, read the report. Records show 602 spills in Eddy and 721 in Lea.

How much have spills declined in New Mexico?

Last year, the Center for Western Priorities reported the volume of New Mexico oil and produced water spills dropped by 23%, while the number of spills increased slightly by 1%.

In 2023 there were 1,479 spills of oil and water reported with a volume of about 4.5 million gallons, compared with 5.8 million gallons spilled in 1,455 incidents in 2022, the report read.

Have spills increased in past years?

Before 2023, oil and produced water spills increased steadily in New Mexico from about 4.8 million gallons in 2021 and 2020, read the report. There were 1,368 reported incidents in 2021 and 1,217 in 2020, records show.

New Mexico led Colorado and Wyoming, the other two states included in the study as the Mountain West region’s leaders in fossil fuel production, in 2023, 2021 and 2020.

What about gas?

Reported methane production increased 15% last year compared to 2022, read the report, while the total volume of methane released via venting and flaring, the burning off of excess gas, was up 27%, the study read.

The study showed 49,739 flaring incidents in 2023, along with 1,522 venting incidents, marking a 33% and 12% increase, respectively, from 2022. That meant 19 billion cubic feet of methane was burnt off and 449 million cubic feet was released directly into the air, read the report.

How much oil and gas is produced in the Permian Basin?

The Permian in New Mexico and Texas was credited with producing almost half of the U.S.’ crude oil output, about 6.2 million barrels per day forecast in June, according to the Energy Information Administration. The Permian was also second among U.S. shale basins in natural gas production at about 25.4 billion cubic feet per day in June, the EIA predicted.

The EIA forecast oil to increase by 18,000 barrels per day in the Permian in June, and gas by 143 million cubic feet per day, meaning the region lead the nation in growth for both commodities.

How much money does all the drilling make for the state?

Oil and gas production means billions for New Mexico’s state coffers, with the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association reporting a financial impact of about $13.9 billion in the last fiscal year to pay for public services like roads and education.

New Mexico’s economy continued to be heavily reliant on oil and gas as the revenue was estimated to account for about 40% of the state’s budget.

What did the State do to address environmental impacts of the oil boom?

The State of New Mexico enacted regulations in recent years to require more reporting of spills of oil, produced water and released natural gas. The State also banned routine flaring, the burning of excess gas, and a regulation labeling spills as an immediate violation of state environmental law ahead of reporting requirements.

The New Mexico Environment enacted rules in 2022 finalized rules to increase reporting requirements for oil and gas operators in New Mexico on natural gas releases, leaks and equipment failures, calling for the expanded use of new monitoring and gas capture technologies.

In 2021, the State’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department required operators to capture 98 percent of produced gas by 2026, while banning the routine use of flaring outside of emergencies.

