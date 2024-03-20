Oil-soaked birds cleaned and released to the sea

The six birds were released at Pett Level beach in East Sussex

Six birds affected by oil in the sea off the Kent coast have been cleaned and released back into the wild.

Oil was found on beaches between Deal Pier and Sandwich Bay, as well as between Viking Bay in Broadstairs and Western Undercliff in Ramsgate on 10 March.

Thanet and Dover district councils organised a clean-up and 17 seabirds were taken to an RSPCA centre near Hastings in East Sussex.

The first of the birds have now been released at Pett Level beach.

Ms Taberer said she hoped the birds would “go on and live a long and happy life”

Penny Taberer, wildlife assistant at Mallydams Wood RSPCA centre, helped clean and release the birds.

She said it was "magical" to see them float off, adding that she hoped they would “go on and live a long and happy life".

Peter Smith, RSPCA site manager, said the birds were cleaned by a "fantastic team" and that washing up liquid helped to get the oil off.

He said the birds not yet released would have "a bit more care, a bit more washing to get back to health" and would be released in the next few weeks once they were "healthy and all their feathers have grown back".

Dover District Council said: "Officers have continued to clear a small number of oil deposits from the beaches between Deal Pier and Sandwich Bay."

Thanet District Council added: "Although the deposits found in Thanet are very small, members of the public are advised to stay away."

The councils told people to keep pets on leads where necessary.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.