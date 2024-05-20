Oil-coated birds washing ashore in Oregon, Washington, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Birds covered in black oil are washing up on the coast between Long Beach, Wash. and Lincoln City, Ore. the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on May 20.

Washington officials said that the source of the oil is unknown at this time.

“We’ve received several reports of oiled birds,” the WDWF stated on social media.

Oil-covered birds are being found along the coast between central Oregon and Southwest Washington, the WDFW says.

Wildlife officials ask that beachgoers report all possible sightings of oil-covered wildlife to the Washington State Department of Ecology wildlife hotline: 1-800-22-BIRDS (1-800-222-4737). The Washington Department of Ecology said that it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the WDFW to respond the potential environmental hazard.

“To minimize stress and injury to wildlife, the public should not attempt to capture any oiled wildlife,” the WDFW said. “This can endanger the safety of both the public and the animals. Professionally trained personnel will respond to reports of oiled wildlife.”

