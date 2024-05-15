OIG accuses former Brown County juvenile correctional officer of Tampering with Governmental Record

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A former correctional officer at a Brown County juvenile facility was arrested this week, accused of Tampering with Governmental Record.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) opened an investigation into 25-year-old Christian Buchanan at the start of February when he was working as a correctional officer at the Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex in Brownwood.

Buchanan is accused of falsely reporting that he had visually conducted room checks of the juvenile inmates confined to their individual rooms, when he was determined to not have done so. He is accused to have done this a minimum of 30 times.

This alleged offense is a Class A Misdemeanor, and Buchanan is facing a $4,000 fine and a jail sentence of up to one year.

