OHSU plans to lay off at least 500 workers amid Legacy Health merger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health and Science University is likely to cut hundreds of employees in an attempt to curb the effect of rising costs.

In an email sent on Thursday, the institution told employees layoffs would occur as part of its ongoing “Strategic Alignment Work.”

Potential largest-ever, rare fish washes ashore on Gearhart Beach

Executives said the decision would trigger the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as WARN. The federal act requires major employers to notify their workforce of layoffs at least 60 days in advance.

OHSU projects the layoffs will occur over the next 90 days, and affect at least 500 workers.

According to leadership, expenses such as supplies and labor costs have outpaced the health system’s revenue. Managers will further discuss the cuts with staff after the hospital conducts its yearly “review and contract renewal process.”

Former Reynolds High School teacher sentenced to prison for enticing, coercing minor

The health system noted its recent merger with Legacy Health, which was finalized in late May after both institutions signed a letter of intent last August. The combined systems will have more than 30,000 workers, making them the largest employers in Portland.

Last week, the university said it plans to make a capital commitment of about $1 billion within the next 10 years to expand its joint services.

“While we work to address short-term financial challenges, we must also plan for an impactful and successful future,” OHSU President Danny Jacobs and other executives wrote in the email. “We understand that last week’s announcement regarding the Legacy Health definitive agreement, while exciting and potentially transformational, raises questions about how we can afford the required investment in light of our financial situation.”

Costco recalls Tillamook cheese due to plastic pieces in Monterey Jack slices

Hospital leaders said their capital investment into Legacy Health will be funded by 30-year bonds that can’t be allocated toward its fiscal year 2025 budget or to its payroll.

OHSU will host a town hall next week to give employees more details on the merger.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.