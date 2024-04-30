OHP: Savanna man dead after accident on U.S. 69

Apr. 30—The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Savanna man died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle on U.S. Highway 69.

A report prepared by OHP said 26 year-old Gage Ogiela was "parked in the middle of the roadway" on a Schwinn bicycle at approximately 1:05 a.m. Tuesday morning near Chambers Road and U.S. Highway 69, approximately two miles south of McAlester.

OHP states Ogiela was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and was pronounced deceased on scene by first responders. The driver of the truck was not injured, according to OHP.

The condition of both the driver of the truck and Ogiela was "apparently normal," the report states.

OHP Trooper Troy Monroe from Troop D investigated the accident with assistance from Trooper Tim Baker, the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department, Kiowa Police Department, McAlester Fire Department, and the Savanna Police Department.