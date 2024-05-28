OHP: One man dead following weekend boat accident

May 28—The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an Indianola man died over the holiday weekend in a boat accident on Lake Eufaula.

Troopers said Charles Gustafson, 25, was killed in a boat accident near the number 9 bridge near Longtown in northeastern Pittsburg County.

The report states a Eufaula man was operating a 2019 JBC Express 24-foot open boat Sunday near the Number 9 Marina in Longtown.

OHP said the boat was traveling southbound and was going under the Number 9 bridge when it ran aground on the west bank and struck several trees before coming to a rest.

Two passengers were on the boat at the time of the accident with both men ejected.

According to OHP, a 25-year-old Eufaula man was transported via medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital and was admitted in fair condition with truck, external, and head injuries.

Troopers said Gustafson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Community EMS.

The report states the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Troopers Thomas Giulioli, Ty Wallace, and Cody Enloe investigated the incident with assistance from the Number 9 Fire Department, Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, and Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police.