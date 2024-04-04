OHP, Norman PD searching for missing toddler

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 16-month-old Wade Reich, who was last seen in Norman late Wednesday morning.

Endangered Missing Advisory for Wade Reich. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Wade was reportedly last seen with his mother Natalie Curtis in a black Nissan Xterra at around 11:15 a.m. The vehicle’s tag number is currently unknown.

If you see Wade or his mother, or have information regarding their whereabouts, please call 911.

