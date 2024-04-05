OHP investigating fatal plane crash near Antlers in southeastern Oklahoma

A fatal plane crash occurred in southeastern Oklahoma Thursday, according to the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office wrote on Facebook the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was investigating the scene near Cornelius Road, south of Antlers, at 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

The plane was a privately-owned Foutz-Davis DA-3 airplane, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The names of the victims have not been confirmed, and OHP will be contacting family members, according to the Facebook post.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Fatal plane crash reported in Oklahoma, OHP investigating