Ohio's newest state park is open with focus on history of Shawnee Tribe, prairie wildlife

Ohioans gathered for the grand opening of Great Council State Park in Oldtown on Friday

Ohio's newest state park is now open.

Great Council State Park is located in Oldtown, between Yellow Springs and Xenia. The park features a three-story center designed to honor the Shawnee longhouse with exhibits on the history of the Shawnee people, the settlement in Oldtown and the local environment, including the Little Miami River.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine opened the park on Friday.

"They were the first Ohioans," DeWine said. "I think there’s a lot of lessons for all of us, no matter what age you’re going to get something out of this."

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources partnered with the Shawnee Tribe, Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and Absentee Shawnee Tribe while developing the center.

Members of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe came from Norman, Oklahoma for the park's opening.

Children explored exhibits on the history of the Shawnee tribe and Oldtown as a center for trade at the Great Council State park opening on Friday.

The Shawnee Tribe said in a news release that when Xenia was known as Oldtown, it was one of the largest known Shawnee settlements in the region with more than 400 families from roughly 1777 to 1780.

"Their stories directly intersect with those of individuals like Daniel Boone, who was held captive in Oldtown for a period," the Shawnee Tribe said.

The entrance to the park's center features a statue of Shawnee leader Tecumseh by Alan Cottrill.

Exhibits in the park's center include a timeline of Oldtown and descriptions of daily life in each season, along with information on notable historic figures such as Tecumseh, Daniel Boone and Simon Kenton.

The park also has trails to showcase native Ohio prairie plants and animals.

Demonstrators protested fracking in Ohio's state parks at the opening of Great Council State Park.

Demonstrators also attended the opening to protest fracking in Ohio's state parks.

Anne Sparks with Save Ohio Parks said she appreciates the park for presenting a fuller picture of Ohio's history and the history of the Shawnee Tribe but she feels the tribe's contributions in terms of stewardship of the land should be more a part of Ohio's state parks.

"Especially because of the fracking that's going on in the public parks and wildlife areas, we would like [the Shawnee Tribe's] message about the stewardship of the land and preserving what you have for the future generations to be echoed loudly, very loudly," she said.

Exhibits in the Great Council State Park center showcase local wildlife.

Erin Glynn is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio's newest state park explores the history of the Shawnee Tribe