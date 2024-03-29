Ohio's first infused coffee shop lounge opens in Dayton

Mar. 28—Teapot Cafe Lounge, Ohio's first infused coffee shop lounge, is now open to the public at 146 E. Third St. in Dayton.

The establishment brings West Coast coffee shop vibes to the Midwest.

What to expect at Teapot Cafe Lounge

Guests can order coffee or tea beverages infused with cannabis derived extract, said manager Kourtlawn Koron. The menu features drinks that are not infused. Guests must choose the strain and dosage of cannabis when ordering. Types of strains include Gorilla Glue, Permanent Marker and LA Fog. Doses range from eight to 66 milligrams. It takes about 45 minutes to kick in, Koron said.

"You will get a buzz," Koron said. "You will feel something depending on what you buy to put in your beverage."

He said it's important to them to pay attention to who gets what doses. There is a limit of 50 milligrams. If a customer orders the Double Dragon dosage of 66 milligrams, that's all they will get. The Double Dragon produces a hangover feel the next day and people should not drive after drinking the beverage.

"People need to respect cannabis. You have to respect the effects of it and all of that," Koron said.

Teapot Cafe Lounge has been working with the Ohio Department of Agriculture to open to the public.

Supporting tribes through cannabis

What the lounge is doing is not new. In Jamaica, they make a cannabis-infused drink called ganja tea. Koron takes pride in the Lion of Judah and supports the Jamaican culture.

"People use cannabis in Jamaica for different purposes. People in America abuse it," Koron said. "Just like coffee, it is a tool. It shouldn't be used for anything else besides a tool."

Teapot Cafe Lounge supports direct trade when buying cannabis and only uses products that are pure, natural and organic. For coffee and tea, they have partnered with a Columbus-based distributor.

"Everything has been tested. Everything has been vetted for heavy metals," Koron said. "Everything that has been processed is carefully, meticulously tested and studied with paperwork (at a DEA approved lab)."

Creating a safe space

Koron is creating a space that's all about tranquility. Guests are welcome to bring their laptop in and work or just enjoy the peaceful environment.

"We take pride in keeping a safe environment," Koron said. "We vet everybody that comes in. We don't want people coming in making the lounge an uncomfortable experience. We are all about being comfortable and we do not compromise on comfortability."

Koron is a Dayton native, but spent a lot of time traveling to places like Hawaii, Texas, Jamaica, California and New York to learn about the cannabis culture and origin before opening the Teapot Cafe Lounge with his family.

Teapot Cafe Lounge is open 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday. Smoking is not permitted inside. For more information, visit the lounge's Facebook or Instagram pages.